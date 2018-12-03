THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Four games in, Dabo Swinney made the decision and it wasn't really huge news because it was obvious to just about everyone that Trevor Lawrence was ready.

The sensation came a day later, when Swinney revealed that Kelly Bryant skipped the team's Monday-night practice after a heated, emotional conversation with his head coach.

And then things got really crazy later that Tuesday when word leaked out that Bryant skipped another one.

Of course, overreaction followed. And the chief byproduct of overreaction is warped takes.