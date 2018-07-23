THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A year ago, Dabo Swinney was miffed that talking season didn't include more talk about his offensive players.

The program that claimed the national title six months earlier was going to be dominant on defense, yes. But the massive holes left by Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams and others were going to create a dip in 2017.

"I haven't been asked about a lot of my current players, to be honest with you," Swinney fumed at the ACC Kickoff event a year ago. "I've been asked a lot about how we're going to replace the guys who left. Not much about Mitch Hyatt or Deon (Cain), Kendall Joseph or Austin Bryant, Clelin (Ferrell). Nobody's really asked me about those guys."

There was almost nothing unfair about how Clemson was being viewed entering last season. Heck, Swinney even acknowledged himself after the season that he was fretting about all the unproven players who were filling the massive shoes of their predecessors.