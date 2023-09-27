BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Turnovers have been the story for Clemson to this point. But if the Tigers are going to atone for some significant early-season disappointment later this weekend, there's no getting around the primary objective for the Tigers' defense - Mississippi State transfer quarterback Garrett Shrader.

The former four-star prospect did enough inside Death Valley last year alone to scare the daylights out of Clemson and its fans. He ran like a gazelle in the first half and was a major factor in Syracuse taking a two-touchdown lead.

Accordingly, the Charlotte (N.C.) native has Clemson's full respect and attention, as practices continue today and tomorrow before a Friday plane ride to New York.

