The situation at QB
When Hunter Johnson announced his plans to transfer in May of 2018, making for yet another quarterback who chose to leave after Trevor Lawrence's arrival, a few people close to the team responded thusly:
"As long as it's not Chase Brice, I'm not concerned."
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Now a lot has changed since then.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news