News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 13:34:20 -0600') }} football Edit

The situation at QB

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

When Hunter Johnson announced his plans to transfer in May of 2018, making for yet another quarterback who chose to leave after Trevor Lawrence's arrival, a few people close to the team responded thusly:

"As long as it's not Chase Brice, I'm not concerned."

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Now a lot has changed since then.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}