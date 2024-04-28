Tigerillustrated.com is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

To commemorate this occasion, we are taking a deep dive into the state of Clemson's football program following months of extensive research and reporting, including background conversations with numerous contacts who reveal information never reported.

In this special series, the past and present now come together in a way you haven't yet seen.

Today is our final installment.

THE STATE OF CLEMSON's FOOTBALL PROGRAM VIII (For subscribers-only)

***********************

BIG APRIL DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!