**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

CLEMSON -- By now, the pessimistic view of Clemson's first 60 minutes of offensive football in 2021 is well known:

Bad play-caller, bad quarterback, bad offensive line, season doomed, and maybe even program doomed.

The optimistic view holds that Saturday night was the rare perfect storm of variables -- basically an uncommon number of people (coaches included) performing poorly at the same time against an unforgiving defense -- and that the opener will ultimately be viewed as an aberration because these guys are too good to look that bad.

As we consult history to try to achieve proper context and perspective, here's some fodder that supports the belief that what happened in Charlotte was an anomaly: