BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Let's consider how rapid the hot-take pace is these days.

Opinions are a dime a dozen now, and their shelf life is small and based on the most recent result.

In light of the most recent tide of torment toward Dabo Swinney, coming in response to quotes he could've worded differently, it makes you wonder if it's time to keep better score of the ones doing the scorekeeping.

Because the urge has never been greater for media voices to blare an instant take that seems devoid of larger context, the big picture.

THE THING ABOUT HOT TAKES (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!