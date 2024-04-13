BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The NCAA's spring evaluation period kicks off Monday, at which point college coaches can and will be out making the rounds at high schools until the end of May.

Clemson's staff has its form for how it goes about its spring eval business.

As a college coach, you want to be seen by your established targets, create a bit of a scene with your presence and make sure those prospects and the folks around them feel the love.

As for this year's spring evaluation period, we believe there is one objective in particular that rises above all others on the to-do list for Clemson's coaches. And we'll tell you why in our first update of the day.

THE TO-DO LIST FOR CLEMSON WITH THE ARRIVAL OF THE SPRING EVALUATION PERIOD (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG APRIL DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!