If you're an old-timer Clemson fan, you probably remember what it was like for a 5-star acquisition to take your breath away.

In the current era of too-great-to-be-true, your pulse quickens a little in the moments before Bryan Bresee announces his college choice.

You experience some exhilaration after it's official. And then you go on about your day feeling pretty good about things.

This, of course, is not the way things used to be. And though it surely seems like yesterday to those of us 30- or 40- or 50- or higher-somethings who still can't quite truly believe what we're watching, the fact is it was a long time ago when Clemson viewed the occasional 5-star as the savior who was going to turn it all around by himself.