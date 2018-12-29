THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel ARLINGTON, Texas -- The absence of one Lawrence didn't mean much. The presence of another Lawrence meant everything. OK, almost everything. Because you can't forget about those receivers. And, uh, that defense. Tigerillustrated.com's In-game Thread For Subscribers-Only | Clemson shows it's Alabama's only worthy opponent But for the purposes of reminding the college football world that this big orange machine is still full of jet fuel, how fitting that a first-year freshman is the one calmly dropping dimes and jaws. If a fourth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff didn't emphasize it enough, then Saturday's 30-3 Cotton Bowl demolition of Notre Dame screamed that this program isn't going anywhere.

Dexter Lawrence's absence obviously served as inspiration for veteran defensive end Clelin Ferrell Saturday evening in the Cotton Bowl. Getty

Anywhere except the San Francisco Bay area, where Clemson will play in its third national title game in four years. Let that sink in. Even if you came into this game thinking Clemson would get it done, let it sink in. Maybe the absence of big No. 90 will mean something in San Jose. But it was supposed to be a big deal in this one and it ended up being a footnote as the Tigers put their foot on the neck of yet another traditional power in the postseason. Hey Irish: The folks at Oklahoma and Ohio State can feel your pain, bros. Two years ago, Clemson won it all and it felt like the culmination of something years in the making. Now Dabo Swinney's boys are playing for it all again, and it feels like they're just getting started. What is it Swinney has said so often since the 2016 championship, as his program continued to pile up wins and championships and accolades? The best is yet to come? Why, yes. Albert Huggins seemed to do OK filling in for Dexter Lawrence as Brent Venables' defense once again made life enormously difficult for an opposing offense in a CFP semifinal. And on the other side, a collection of youngins sliced up Notre Dame's defense.

Dejected Notre Dame fans are shown here Saturday evening in AT&T Stadium as time ticked off the clock in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Getty

Last year ended one step short of the title game, and a lot of people pinned all the blame on Kelly Bryant.

As it turned out it helps to have freaky receivers who can make competitive plays in contact situations. Justyn Ross is that type of player, evidenced by his dominant second-quarter plays on touchdown strikes of 52 and 42 yards. Tee Higgins is that type of player, as evidenced by his insane one-handed grab of a 19-yard touchdown with two seconds in the first half. And yes, Lawrence is the type of player who can get it to them. The type of player who's a vast upgrade over Bryant and almost every other quarterback out there. He had 327 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions, while completing 27 passes on 39 attempts. His stat line in the second quarter -- 13-of-15 passing for 229 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions -- made you wonder if he'd be the first pick in the NFL Draft, like, right now. Notre Dame came in with a record of limiting explosive plays from opposing offenses. Well, they hadn't faced any offenses as pyrotechnic as this one. These dudes can start lighting it up at any time, and that lesson was reinforced after some sputters a first quarter that ended with the score tied at 3. The three second-quarter touchdown drives consumed 65 yards in three plays, 85 yards in eight plays, and then 80 yards in four plays after an Irish punt put Clemson at its 20-yard line with 48 seconds left and just one timeout. This is what Alabama or Oklahoma are going to have to deal with at Levi's Stadium, assuming Ross and Higgins are fully healthy after getting dinged in the second half (they seemed totally fine afterward). This is what poor souls on other defenses are going to have to deal with next year and beyond.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shake hands at midfield Saturday evening with a splash of Gatorade. US Presswire

Maybe everyone spent too much time this week worried about a Dex-less defense and not enough time on a freak-filled offense that piled up 538 yards and 26 first downs while rushing for 211 on 37 carries. Travis Etienne is one of those freaks. He finally broke through in the third quarter with a 62-yard touchdown burst. It surely didn't help Notre Dame that it suffered some injuries on the defensive side, including one to star corner Julian Love. But a reminder: The Irish scored three points. Hell hath no fury like a Venables defense with three to four weeks to prepare. He has been shutting down opposing offenses in such situations since his first year at Clemson in 2012, and this was just an extension of that astounding trend. Notre Dame came in averaging 33.8 points a game, 456 total yards a game and 190 yards on the ground. The Irish finished with 248 yards total, 88 rushing on 35 carries, and 17 first downs. Ian Book passed for 160 yards and an interception on a 17-of-34 clip. In a bowl sponsored by Goodyear, Clemson proved there's some exquisite thread on these tires. Tires that now make their way to Northern California. Likely without one Lawrence, but definitely with another. Dexter was suspended. Trevor ascended.