A defensive back candidate has earned his long-coveted Clemson offer, and it figures to expedite the final stages of his recruitment.

Phenix City (Ala.) Central safety Ray Thornton returned last week for his second Dabo Swinney Camp showing in as many summers.

His resolve was rewarded when Swinney communicated his offer Thursday night.