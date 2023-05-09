Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

The most recognizable face and voice of the Atlantic Coast Conference will not be present next week for the ACC spring meetings in Amelia Island, Fla.

The absence of Dabo Swinney from an event he always attends will of course be misconstrued into a telling statement about what he thinks of the ACC -- particularly given the $10,000 fine he'll incur from skipping out on the proceedings.

We can assure you this will not be a case of Swinney thumbing his nose at a conference that is getting lapped by the SEC and Big Ten in revenues present and future.

He really wants to be there. He loves visiting with his conference brethren, loves his platform as an influential voice on important matters.

But the guy plans out his schedule years in advance, and it just so happens this year's ACC meetings are earlier than normal. He's taking an overseas vacation that was planned a long time ago, and thus he won't be there to yuk it up with Mack, Clawson, Doeren and the boys Monday through Wednesday.

There was something cool about the country-club collegiality that accompanied ACC gatherings in the past.

Not that the proceedings will be filled with back-stabbing and bickering from this point forward, but it does feel different.

And not just because of the absence of its most recognized face and voice.

