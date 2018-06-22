He spoke by phone with Dabo Swinney on Thursday night when the offer was conveyed.

“For Swinney to personally offer, it made me even more excited and feel even more like family,” Thornton told TigerIllustrated.com today. Thornton, a teammate of five-star receiver signee Justyn Ross, traveled to Clemson to compete at the Swinney Camp on the final day last summer. He visited multiple Clemson games last fall and his recruitment gradually took shape thereafter. But Thornton returned to the Swinney Camp for a day last week to give an offer one more try based on his feedback from the coaching staff.

New Clemson commit Ray Thornton is rated 44th nationally among safety prospects. Chad Simmons

He gives Clemson 18 commitments in this class, including the fifth already this month.

Thornton, who is rated 27th overall regardless of position in the state of Alabama, also makes for the Tigers’ third public safety commitment at a position of need. He's billed 44th nationally among safety prospects, according to Rivals.com. Clemson now has commitments from 10 different states; Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Connecticut, Michigan, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Louisiana. Clemson's recruiting class is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation by Rivals.com.

