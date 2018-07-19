Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-19 10:43:56 -0500') }} football Edit

More on Clemson's home-and-home talks with LSU, additional Venables intel

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Yet another major statement by Clemson about its commitment to football.

If you've been around here a while you know that the administration hasn't always been eager to break out the checkbook.

In a message-board post on The West Zone earlier today, Cris pointed out how little Vic Koenning was making 10 years ago as a successful defensive coordinator.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}