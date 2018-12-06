THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The head coach in-homes begin today for the biggest name remaining on Clemson’s offensive line board.

Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star interior lineman Will Putnam will play host to Auburn’s Gus Malzahn.

Putnam (6-4, 285), ranked No. 106 nationally by Rivals.com, is down to Auburn, Clemson and Florida State.