Thursday Recruiting Nuggets

The head coach in-homes begin today for the biggest name remaining on Clemson’s offensive line board.

Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star interior lineman Will Putnam will play host to Auburn’s Gus Malzahn.

Putnam (6-4, 285), ranked No. 106 nationally by Rivals.com, is down to Auburn, Clemson and Florida State.

Clemson's staff would like to close out the 2018-2019 recruiting cycle with another highly regarded offensive lineman. Tampa's Will Putnam is rated seventh nationally among offensive guard prospects.
