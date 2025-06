BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Decision day has arrived for Clemson's bulls-eyed defensive end target.

Buford (Ga.) four-star Dre Quinn is set to announce his college choice this afternoon.

Ahead of that announcement, you'll want to check out our final Quinn update at Tigerillustrated.com where we give you the very latest here as well as set the table for an eventful afternoon.

THURSDAY A.M. QUINN UPDATE (For subscribers-only)