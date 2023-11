BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

A Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!

Today Tigerillustrated.com releases its third major Insider of the week! Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson football fans.

Also included in this Thanksgiving edition: Further details on Clemson's offensive line recruiting and as December nears, we dig into the likelihood the Tigers will dip into the NCAA Transfer Portal this off-season.

THURSDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Bundle up with DEALS on Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!