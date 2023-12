BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We're getting closer to Clemson's final game of the season with Friday's noon kickoff versus Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

In our second update of the day we have more team intel to share with subscribers, from injury info to potential position switches we are monitoring.

THURSDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

****************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!