Thursday Insider Notes
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
This is the first of two Insiders today at Tigerillustrated.com.
Highlights from the first edition include ...
-- We have an update on a highly-regarded offensive lineman with a longtime connection to Clemson's football program.
-- The latest on an Upstate offensive lineman Clemson's staff welcomed to campus last weekend.
-- Why we are watching another prospect from the Tampa (Fla.) area.
-- An update on more weekend campus visits.
-- And details on some familiar recruiting names on Georgia Tech's football roster.
THURSDAY CLEMSON INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)
BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!