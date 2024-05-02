Thursday Insider
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
Tigerillustrated.com's second major Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with recruiting intel. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson football fans.
Highlights from today's Insider include ...
-- An update on Clemson's cornerback board. (Pictured on the front page: Four-star defensive back Zae Thomas of Plantation, Fla.)
-- The latest we have on one-time Clemson offensive line target and transfer portal prospect Andrew Dennis of Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
-- Insight on Clemson's NFL Draft prospects for next spring and beyond.
-- Details on the difference between associate and assistant head coach on Clemson's football staff.
THURSDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)
***********************
BIG APRIL DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!