BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's a big day for Zionsville (Ind.) four-star wideout Eugene Hilton Jr. He and his family are flying into the Upstate this morning for an all day campus visit in Clemson. We have additional details on Hilton's recruitment in our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

Also, one four-star defensive end who has seen his stock explode in recent weeks has been in communication with Clemson defensive ends coach Chris Rumph.

And we have additional details on Clemson four-star wideout target Samari Reed of Coconut Creek, Fla.

THURSDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

******************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!