Our Thursday update on Rivals100 wide receiver and longtime Clemson target Cortez Mills, as we continue to talk with contacts about his recruitment.

Also, our latest intel on Clemson's newest football offer - highly-regarded wide receiver Ryan Mosley of Carrollton, Ga.

