Thursday Insider

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Ahead of our third major Insider of the week later this a.m., Tigerillustrated.com has added another four-star offensive lineman to the recruiting guest list for Saturday night's game between Clemson and Stanford. We have the latest on his recruitment.

Also, more on an in-state prospect we continue to track who was on Clemson's campus earlier this month.

And a few notes on another North Carolina prospect who was in town last weekend.

THURSDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

