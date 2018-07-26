THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The All-In Cookout takes center stage Friday night. But the opening band for Clemson’s recruiting weekend is worth watching, too.

As we reported on Monday, the Tigers will play host this morning to a potentially important visit from Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen.

Allen (6-2, 225), ranked No. 164 nationally by Rivals.com, returned to the Dabo Swinney Camp last month for a second straight year.

All his previous trips to Clemson were with high school coaches and teammates, so this will represent the first look at the program for his mother and two older siblings.