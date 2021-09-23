**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

The jockeying has begun for visit dates next month.

Clemson has already managed to bookend October with visits from a priority junior defensive lineman.

As reiterated in the Monday Insider, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star defensive tackle Peter Woods is the apple of tackles coach Todd Bates' eye for the 2023 cycle.