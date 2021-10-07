**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

Clemson draws Notre Dame on its schedule the next two years before a three-year hiatus separates another home-and-home series.

While Georgia, Ohio State and even North Carolina have been their recurring nemeses on the recruiting trail in recent cycles, it's worth noting how the Irish have emerged as one of their leading competitors among early junior pursuits.

Notre Dame played host last weekend to three prominent 2023 offers on Clemson's radar: Pickerington (Ohio) Central five-star safety Sonny Styles, Findlay (Ohio) four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery and Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen.