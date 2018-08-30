Thursday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
It might not be a volume recruiting weekend. But Clemson is attracting some significant names for Saturday’s opener in light of the opponent stature.
Add a recently offered offensive lineman to the visitor list.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news