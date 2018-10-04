Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-04 06:27:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We’ve written a good bit lately about Clemson’s aggressive approach with offensive line recruiting for the 2020 cycle.

One blue-chipper the Tigers have been associated with is Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star Myles Hinton.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}