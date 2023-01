To date, we have only rolled out confirmed visitors for Clemson's Jan. 28 elite junior day who hold offers.

The Tigers typically have a couple of attendants who don't have offers. Many of those have picked up offers at the function. Others have faded from the picture.

Thus we disclose that one of the guests we teased earlier this week will be Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Drew Woodaz, per our intel.