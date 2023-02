Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Blake Franks has been kicking the can forward for the better part of three months.

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

Resolution is believed close. But just how close we are to the finish line remains unknown.

Franks (6-5, 305) posted on social media Wednesday night that he would not be announcing his decision Monday, contrary to multiple reports.