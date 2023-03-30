Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Things are heating up as Clemson readies for a busy weekend in recruiting with Saturday's Underclassman Day on campus.

Some of the highlights from the first of two recruiting features today on Tigerillustrated.com ...

-- We've learned of two more four-star prospects from the state of Alabama who are going to be in Clemson.

-- Three more Rivals100 defensive prospects have now told us they too will be on campus Saturday. And one has a tie to current Clemson defensive back.

-- What one source told us last night about new Clemson basketball transfer guard Jake Heidbreder (6'5) from Air Force.

-- Details on another prospect from the state of Virginia who is in town this week.

-- We have some additional intel to report on four-star Clemson defensive back commit Tavoy Feagin.

THURSDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

Every Clemson hat in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!