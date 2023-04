Resolution is right around the corner for Clemson's quarterback target.

Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star Air Noland is slated to announce his college choice Saturday.

Noland (6-3, 200), ranked No. 232 nationally by Rivals.com, has a finalist group featuring Clemson along with Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M and Arkansas.