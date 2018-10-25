THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We’ve already touched a little bit on why Charlotte (N.C.) Harding five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch changing his Florida State trip this weekend to an official visit is significant.

Crouch (6-3, 238), ranked No. 9 nationally by Rivals.com, had planned to take his official there for the Nov. 24 Florida game.

That is when the Seminoles wanted. It’s their big recruiting weekend; it comes after Clemson gets its official the previous week for the Duke game; and we’ll take the liberty to speculate FSU's staff feels it has the better chance to put up a decent showing against the Gators.

But we like to frame recruiting as a leverage game, and this may well stand as a prime example.