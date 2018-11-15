Thursday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson already has one five-star athlete coming on an official visit this weekend who might project best as an edge player on defense.
The Tigers will be playing host to a highly ranked junior we believe matches that description as well.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news