BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's a new day at Tigerillustrated.com. And that means another recruiting Insider.

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- We have additional info on Clemson's upcoming Elite Junior Day.

-- The latest on Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive end Isaiah Gibson.

-- Our Thursday update on Addison (TX) four-star lineman Jaylan Beckley.

-- Intel on a four-star prospect committed to an SEC school who continues to talk with Clemson.

-- And more on a busy week for Clemson's assistant football coaches on the recruiting trail.

THURSDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

**************************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!