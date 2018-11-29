THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We wrote in the Monday Insider that it was unclear whether Clemson's coaches would spend any time on the road recruiting this week.

The NCAA’s winter contact period began Sunday, with coaches basically allowed to visit senior prospects once a week and up to six times leading into the February 6 National Signing Day

Staffs whose teams are competing in conference championships for an extra week don’t usually choose to take advantage of this week’s travel opportunities – a tradeoff they use as a selling point with the team’s success, of course.

Yet the importance of maximizing the visit windows has been magnified with last year’s advent of the December signing period, as this is three weeks coaches can go face-to-face before the Dec. 19 signing date.