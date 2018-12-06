Thursday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
While his most significant stop was cancelled Wednesday, Dabo Swinney still managed to venture far and wide in his recruiting travels.
As we’ve mentioned, most of Swinney’s time on the road this week will be devoted to in-home visits with commitments planning to enroll in a month.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news