THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One junior day visitor we haven’t written much about is Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School four-star defensive lineman Jay Hardy.

Hardy (6-5, 265), ranked No. 90 in the country, cites offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Notre Dame and South Carolina among others.