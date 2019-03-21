Thursday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A five-star prospect will be making his Clemson return after the weekend.
Woodbridge (Va.) linebacker Antoine Sampah said Wednesday that he would be checking out Clemson as part of a tour of a dozen schools by a group of his high school teammates.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news