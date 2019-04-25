THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Despite buzz about his spring camp showings, Clemson has not kicked the tires on Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark receiver Ze’Vian Capers.

We checked back in with Capers (6-4, 190) at last week’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Atlanta.

Capers had generated favorable reviews at The Opening regional this spring.

Clemson essentially held the cards in his recruitment through the fall until fading by its own volition a couple of months ago.