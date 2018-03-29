THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
--- Clemson attracted more talent to Wednesday’s spring practice scrimmage than many schools get in for a designated junior day.
The Tigers played host to two five-stars, four four-stars and an offered safety prospect among numerous others.
