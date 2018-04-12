Ticker
Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

-- Homestead (Fla.) South Dade priority target four-star Frank Ladson won’t be the only prominent receiver on hand Saturday.

We can tell you that Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road four-star Lance Wilhoite will be attending Clemson’s spring game as well.

Nashville's Lance Wilhoite is rated 10th nationally among wide receiver prospects.
