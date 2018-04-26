Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-26 06:24:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Clemson plays host today to the nation’s No. 1 tight end.

Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy four-star Hudson Henry is set to pay his first visit to campus today, as we noted two weeks ago.

Henry (6-5, 230), ranked No. 84 in the country by Rivals.com, is checking out Clemson as part of a three-school trip that includes stops at Alabama and Ole Miss.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}