-- Clemson plays host today to the nation’s No. 1 tight end.
Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy four-star Hudson Henry is set to pay his first visit to campus today, as we noted two weeks ago.
Henry (6-5, 230), ranked No. 84 in the country by Rivals.com, is checking out Clemson as part of a three-school trip that includes stops at Alabama and Ole Miss.
