The Big Ten drew criticism from the predictable voices Wednesday for bowing to pressure in reversing course to play this fall.

We must have missed the same tone and headlines for the NCAA Division I Council’s subsequent decision to extend the recruiting dead period all the way till Jan. 1.

Three more months where prospects can cross paths with anyone else on college campuses – just not the staff or folks who could be tied to the team. Nor can coaches travel off-campus to join the audience at high school games or to meet with recruits.

We get the optics issue, and why certain university reps would not want their regional schools put at further competitive disadvantage over difference in pandemic approach.