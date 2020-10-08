We’ve expressed how infrequent it is for there to be an in-state high school game pitting Clemson's recruiting targets against one another, especially as the number of credible targets has decreased proportionate to the Tigers’ national rise.

One of the rare match-ups occurs Friday.

Mauldin (S.C.) and four-star junior cornerback Jeadyn Lukus play host to Greenville (S.C.) and four-star junior offensive lineman Collin Sadler – the first two 2022 prospects Clemson gave offers to in June.

We have characterized the Tigers as the frontrunners for both, although the absence of recruiting visits this fall has precluded either from advancing beyond the initial stages of their decision-making process.