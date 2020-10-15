 Clemson Tigers Clemson football
Thursday Insider Notes

In advance of Saturday’s game, we wrote yesterday about Georgia Tech players with which Clemson was involved in recruiting.

As hinted, coaching staff personality and recruiting strategy had as much to do with the two teams not crossing paths on the trail as program success. The Yellow Jackets weren’t going to beat Clemson for mutual targets. But Paul Johnson’s staff didn’t even try to enter the ballpark for many guys even the next tier down who might eventually just fall to them for one reason or another.

