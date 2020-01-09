50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift idea!

*** In this late-week update, as Clemson prepares for travel to New Orleans, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest with several freshmen defensive linemen, notably Ruke Orhorhoro, Etinosa Reuben and Tayquon Johnson.

*** How one key Clemson player views outside pressure heading into Monday night's CFP National Championship clash.

*** And what one player told us his reaction was when he watched Clemson's come-from-behind win over LSU in 2012 before he became a recruit.

THURSDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)