Safety play will come under increased scrutiny after how last season ended, and we wrote Tuesday about the third-year players specifically coming under the microscope.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

One guy we're interested to see if he takes a big step is Jalyn Phillips.

We commented several times last season that Phillips had flashed in spots, only to summarily disappear from the rotation. Trust from the coaching staff to carry out one's assignments is the utmost prerequisite for playing time on the back end of a defense, so Phillips' reliability was presumed the culprit.