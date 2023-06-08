It's another busy day for Clemson football recruiting ... and of course Tigerillustrated.com.

THURSDAY P.M. UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

*********************************************************

Highlights from our second Insider of the day include ...

-- We have new information to report on four-star lineman and Clemson target Brayden Jacobs of Buford, Ga.

-- Additional details on Olney (Md.) four-star defensive end and recent Clemson official visitor Darien Mayo.

-- What we are hearing from contacts today on Searcy (Ark.) Harding Academy fast-rising linebacker Wyatt Simmons who was in Clemson for an official visit last weekend.

-- Our Thursday update on Ijamsville (Md.) Oakdale defensive end Dominic Nichols.

-- Of course additional intel on the second and final phase of the Dabo Swinney Camp which kicks off tomorrow.

-- Also a nugget on Clemson's offer board at a particular position on defense we have confirmed.

THURSDAY P.M. UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special FREE MEMBERSHIP until August Camp!

Just sign up HERE for your FREE MEMBERSHIP to receive unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com!