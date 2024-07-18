BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have more intel to share on multiple Clemson true freshmen as the start of August camp draws closer.

PICTURED on the front page: Clemson true freshman defensive back and former Rivals100 member Corian Gipson of Lancaster, TX.

THURSDAY P.M. UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

***********************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!